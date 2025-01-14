This Flower Day, smell like fresh blooms with Fonzie Folksy perfumes
This unisex perfume, The Gallerie, strikes the perfect balance between floral notes and complementary ingredients
Published 14.01.25, 09:15 AM
The Gallerie floral perfume by Fonzie Folksy
Image courtesy: @fonziefolksy/Instagram
Have a passion for
perfumes? This International Flower Day, smell like freshly blooming flowers
with The Gallerie by Fonzie Folksy. Floral notes in perfume are adored for
their complex and inclusive characteristics, making the scent align with one's
personal style and identity. This unique fragrance by Fonzie Folksy blends
Bergamot and Lemon at the forefront, settling into Jasmine and Ylang-ylang at
the heart, with a hint of Birch, Cinnamon, and Patchouli. Whether it’s a dinner
date or a party, the floral fragrance lingers beautifully. The Gallerie strikes
the perfect balance between floral notes and complementary ingredients — making
it a versatile and appealing choice for both genders. Get your hands on the perfume
from the official website of Fonzie Folksy.
Price: Rs 4,899 for 100ml
— Jaismita Alexander
