Looking for fine jewellery for Akshaya Tritiya?

Get exciting offers on gold, diamond, silver and platinum jewellery from Kolkata brands

Akshay Tritiya is the perfect occasion to invest in jewellery. Before you head out to shop, here are some Kolkata brands to check out:

Avama Jewellers’ collection blends tradition with contemporary elegance. From choker necklaces to beautiful bangles and exquisite earrings, the collection has it all to complete your look. Avama is offering up to 50 per cent off on making charges, zero charges on gold coins, and 15 per cent off gemstones

Indian Gem & Jewellery Creation presents 'Swarnam', a collection of vibrant gold pieces with 20 per cent off on gold and jadau making charges and exchange offers on diamonds and gemstones

Mahabir Danwar Jewellers is offering up to 51 per cent off on diamond/polki jewellery making charges, 35 per cent off on gold & jadau, and 20 per cent off on Italian chains

Bharti Bangur – Fine Jewels is celebrating the festival with 5 per cent off on all gold purchases, offering elegant designs rooted in tradition

Madanji Meghraj Jewellers showcases finely crafted jewellery for men and women with tiered discounts based on purchase weight

Punamchand Jewellers adds a playful twist with a dice-roll discounts ranging from 25 per cent to 50 per cent on making charges, adding surprise to each festive buy

— Jaismita Alexander