Looking for fine jewellery for Akshaya Tritiya?
Get exciting offers on gold, diamond, silver and platinum jewellery from Kolkata brands
Published 25.04.25, 02:07 PM
Akshay Tritiya is the perfect occasion to invest in jewellery. Before
you head out to shop, here are some Kolkata brands to check out:
- Avama Jewellers’ collection blends
tradition with contemporary elegance. From choker necklaces to beautiful
bangles and exquisite earrings, the collection has it all to complete your
look. Avama is offering up to 50 per cent off on making charges, zero
charges on gold coins, and 15 per cent off gemstones
- Indian Gem & Jewellery Creation presents 'Swarnam', a
collection of vibrant gold pieces with 20 per cent off on gold and jadau
making charges and exchange offers on diamonds and gemstones
- Mahabir Danwar Jewellers is offering up to 51 per
cent off on diamond/polki jewellery making charges, 35 per cent off on
gold & jadau, and 20 per cent off on Italian chains
- Bharti Bangur – Fine Jewels is celebrating the festival
with 5 per cent off on all gold purchases, offering elegant designs rooted
in tradition
- Madanji Meghraj Jewellers showcases finely crafted
jewellery for men and women with tiered discounts based on purchase weight
- Punamchand Jewellers adds a playful twist with a
dice-roll discounts ranging from 25 per cent to 50 per cent on making
charges, adding surprise to each festive buy
— Jaismita Alexander
