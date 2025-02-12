shop

Did you know about the Sobhita-approved bag label that champions sustainability?

The actress shared photos of two bags she loves — you might like them too

Image courtesy: @sobhitad/Instagram

If you’ve been looking for leads to buy offbeat bags, Sobhita Dhulipala’s recent Instagram post is worth bookmarking. The actress gave a shoutout to an Indian brand, reCharkha EcoSocial, which is championing sustainability by making bags from upcycled non-biodegradable plastic. Sobhita has been using a bag and a fanny pack from the brand, and if you want to add one (or more) bags to your collection, check out the ecofriendly and stylish options here.

The brand not only has bags for women but also for men and children. Their diverse range of products includes home décor items, cases for electronic gadgets, and gift cards. The brand aims to contribute to eco-social development and offer employment and livelihood solutions to the inhabitants of rural India. Founded by Amita Deshpande, reCharkha is reviving charkha, origami baskets, and handloom — three things intrinsic to the heritage of the country. High time to give a high five to such endeavours, isn’t it?

— My Kolkata Web Desk

Also read: Handloom artisans of West Bengal raise awareness for their fading craft at an exhibition by Sutra