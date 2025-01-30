shop

Sienna Calcutta’s handprinted saris are a must-have in your wardrobe

Lightweight and comfy — these saris bring a quirky twist to traditional wear

Image courtesy: @sienna_calcutta/Instagram Sienna Calcutta’s query printed saris

Calling all sari lovers! Sienna Calcutta’s handprinted saris are now on sale, and they’re as comfortable as they are stylish. These breezy, lightweight cotton saris — made in collaboration with the talented Sienna family — are perfect for effortless draping and all-day wear. But what truly sets them apart? Their playful, food-inspired prints! From jamrul and shyapla to koi and bajar, each design is a delightful nod to Bengal’s culinary and cultural heritage. Other quirky patterns, like kaak (crow) and dragonfly, add an extra dash of whimsy.

If you love wearing saris without the hassle, these are just what you need. Watch the reel to see how easy it is to shop in a Kolkata bazaar while draped in one.

— My Kolkata Web Desk

