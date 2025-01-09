shop

Shah Rukh Khan brings sporty chic to life with Dyavol X

This Indian fashion label has to be on your radar if you want to dress like King Khan

Image courtesy: @dyavol.x/Instagram Shah Rukh Khan in Dyavol X merchandise

Do you want to dress-it-down yet amp up the fashion game this year? Then take note from the Badshah of Bollywood. Shah Rukh Khan, who looks effortlessly fashionable in anything, has been dropping cues on how to look sporty in jackets. And guess what’s the brand that has his heart? It’s Dyavol X, run by Aryan Khan. The Indian label is gearing up to launch a new fashion merchandise on January 12, and it’s a snazzy black jacket that’s perfect for both informal and semi-formal looks. Checkout the unveiling reel and scroll through the official website of the brand.

Shop Dyavol X merchandise here.

—- Pooja Mitra