shop

Keep your lips soft, plump and protected this winter

Type Beauty’s Lip Lustres come with SPF 35 PA+++, Vitamin C and Niacinamide

Image courtesy: @typebeautyinc/Instagram Type Beauty’s Lip Lustres

Struggling to keep your lips soft and plump? While winter chills can make them dry, the winter sun may often lead to pigmentation. Just like the skin on your face, your lips need a proper care routine. Few of us realise that a good scrub, hydration oils and balms are essential for healthy lips.

If you love tinted lip gloss, try Type Beauty’s Lip Lustres. These come with SPF 35 PA+++, Vitamin C and Niacinamide to protect your lips from the sun while keeping them hydrated. The Lip Lustres are available in two variants — Light Up for pigmented lips and Soak It Lip for dry lips. Both have a non-sticky oil-to-gloss formula that gives a shiny finish in minutes. The gloss lasts up to six hours with minimal transfer.

With four new nude shades to suit every skin tone — there’s something for everyone. Check out more on their official website.

Price: Rs 799

— Jaismita Alexander