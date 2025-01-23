shop

House of Masaba forays into fine jewellery!

The ‘Nirbhau Nirvair Nimrata’ neckpiece is stealing our hearts

Image courtesy: @masabagupta/Instagram Fine jewellery collection by House of Masaba and Amrapali Jewels

House of Masaba has launched its first jewellery collection in collaboration with Amrapali Jewels. The 46-piece collection boasts handcrafted neckpieces, earrings, ear cuffs, bracelets and cuffs. The campaign of the debut collection features designers Madhu Sapre, Satyadeep Misra, Kripali Samdariya, and Kirandeep Chahar.

Our attention was grabbed by a beautiful and bold statement neckpiece adorned by Satyadeep Misra. The 'Nirbhau Nirvair Nimrata’ neckpiece, are the words making the necklace. The words mean ‘Without fear, without hate, with love’. This affirmation neckpiece is inspired from an archival Persian necklace displayed at the Amrapali Museum in Jaipur. The House of Masaba x Amrapali Jewels masterpiece is in 18-carat gold with an antique finish, full cut diamonds and coloured enamel backing.

— Jaismita Alexander