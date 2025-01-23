House of Masaba forays into fine jewellery!
The ‘Nirbhau Nirvair Nimrata’ neckpiece is stealing our hearts
Published 23.01.25, 11:38 AM
Fine jewellery collection by House of Masaba and Amrapali Jewels
Image courtesy: @masabagupta/Instagram
House of Masaba
has launched its first jewellery collection in collaboration with Amrapali
Jewels. The 46-piece collection boasts handcrafted neckpieces, earrings, ear
cuffs, bracelets and cuffs. The campaign of the debut collection features
designers Madhu Sapre, Satyadeep Misra, Kripali Samdariya, and Kirandeep
Chahar.
Our attention was grabbed by a
beautiful and bold statement neckpiece adorned by Satyadeep Misra. The 'Nirbhau
Nirvair Nimrata’ neckpiece, are the words making the necklace. The words mean
‘Without fear, without hate, with love’. This affirmation neckpiece is inspired
from an archival Persian necklace displayed at the Amrapali Museum in Jaipur.
The House of Masaba x Amrapali Jewels masterpiece is in 18-carat gold with an
antique finish, full cut diamonds and coloured enamel backing.
— Jaismita Alexander
