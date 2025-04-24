drink

It’s beer ‘barsaat’ season at Canteen Pub & Grub

Canteen Pub & Grub is serving up a killer deal that will keep you refreshed in Kolkata’s scorching heat

What is the best way to beat the summer heat? Well, there are quite a few ideas, but sipping a chilled beer ranks among the top choices. Since the weekend is almost here, head to Canteen Pub & Grub — a throbbing Kolkata pub to drown your weekday fatigue in mugs of golden delight, aka beer! The pub is hosting a Beer Barsaat Festival till June 30, and the prices of draught beer start from ₹99 for 250ml, ₹189 for 500ml, a litre for ₹349 and 3 litres for ₹999.

Where: C 301, 3rd Floor, City Centre, DC Block, Sector 1, Bidhannagar