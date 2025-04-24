It’s beer ‘barsaat’ season at Canteen Pub & Grub
Canteen Pub & Grub is serving up a killer deal that will keep you refreshed in Kolkata’s scorching heat
Published 24.04.25, 05:43 PM
What is the best way to beat the summer heat? Well,
there are quite a few ideas, but sipping a chilled beer ranks among the top
choices. Since the weekend is almost here, head to Canteen Pub & Grub — a
throbbing Kolkata pub to drown your weekday fatigue in mugs of golden delight,
aka beer! The pub is hosting a Beer Barsaat Festival till June 30, and the
prices of draught beer start from ₹99 for 250ml, ₹189 for 500ml, a litre for
₹349 and 3 litres for ₹999.
Where: C 301, 3rd Floor, City Centre, DC Block, Sector 1,
Bidhannagar
Want to get featured in the Try This Today
section of
?