This Muhurto watch draws inspiration from the symbolism of Azad Hind

The design of the new watch reflects history and memory

Kolkata-based watch brand Muhurto has introduced a new timepiece inspired by the idea of Azad Hind and the legacy of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. The watch is shaped by conversations and feedback from its growing community of users in Bengal and among the Bengali diaspora abroad.

The dial carries layered symbolism: a golden map of undivided India at its centre, reflecting the country Netaji envisioned; the Royal Bengal Tiger, emblematic of the Azad Hind Fauj, marking the 12-hour positions; and Netaji’s signature in Bengali placed beside the map. Moving away from conventional watch aesthetics, Muhurto has designed the dial entirely in-house to give the piece a distinct identity.

To mark the launch, the brand is also developing a handcrafted, engraved wooden box for the watch. The Azad Hind edition is positioned as both a timepiece and a commemorative object, inviting wearers to engage with history through design.

— My Kolkata Web Desk