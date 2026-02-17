learn

Discover the art of better home brewing at The Coffee Ethos Workshop

A hands-on beginner’s session by Prateek Didwania will help you elevate your everyday cup

If you have ever wondered why your home brew never quite matches the balance and depth of a café cup, The Coffee Ethos might be the perfect reset for your coffee routine.

Designed as a relaxed and engaging coffee classroom, this beginner-friendly workshop breaks down the journey of coffee from seed to sip. Led by coffee connoisseur Prateek Didwania, the session promises practical learning, simple techniques and a clearer understanding of what makes for a great cup.

Participants will get to explore brewing basics, taste differences and easy adjustments that can noticeably improve the flavour of their daily coffee. With an emphasis on curiosity rather than expertise, the workshop offers a welcoming space for anyone looking to brew better coffee at home.

What: The Coffee Ethos workshop

When: Sunday, February 22

Where: Yours Truly

Timing: 11am to 2pm

Price: Rs. 499

Registration link: Click here.

—My Kolkata Web Desk