Zakaria Street to welcome history enthusiasts on a heritage food walk

Titled ‘Zakaria Street Heritage and Food Walk’, experience an exciting food tasting and heritage walk event this Ramadan season

Image courtesy: Instagram/ @immersivetrails Zakaria Street

Pan-India travel company Immersive Trails is set to bring an exciting food tasting and heritage walk event for the people of Kolkata this Ramadan season, which will involve a trail of Zakaria Street.

Titled as Zakaria Street Heritage and Food Walk, the three-day event will take food enthusiasts on a journey tracing the history of Muslim communities in the state since the 1800s and how their food emerged as one of the popular additions to the menu of Bengal.

Curated by Ammar Hammid, the heritage walk will also be an immersive tasting experience for the joiners, taking them on a historical journey.

The event will also take the attendees through the lanes of Zakaria Street, narrating the tales of the families of the Lucknow chefs and how they are still continuing their culinary tradition even today.

For further details, click on this link.

Date: February 21, February 28 and March 7

Venue: Nakhoda Masjid (starting point)

Ticket price: Rs 1,500 (per head)

Time: 7.30pm

— My Kolkata Web Desk