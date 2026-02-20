listen

Jamming Unplugged to host musical event at Park Street Social

The event promises a mix of live music, shareable bites and a cheerful crowd

Image courtesy: Instagram A poster of the event

Jamming Unplugged is set to bring together artists for an evening of musical performances at Kolkata’s Park Street Social on February 22, Sunday.

The event, which is scheduled to begin at 3pm, promises a mix of live music, shareable bites and a cheerful crowd. The event is open to singles, couples as well as those who wish to attend it with their friends.

The event will feature several independent artists, who will conduct live jam sessions, open mics, and group sing-alongs. The performances will be acoustic, featuring instruments like guitars and raw vocals.

Jamming Unplugged has previously hosted events at prominent hangout spots in the city like Scrapyard and Club Fenicia.

Tickets for the event are available exclusively on District by Zomato. Click here to book.

Date: February 22

Time: 3pm onwards

Venue: Park Street Social

— My Kolkata Web Desk