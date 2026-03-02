Bhuni Khichuri recipe for Dol Purnima: A no-turmeric family classic
Food researcher Dipankar Dasgupta shares his mother’s no-onion, no-garlic festive khichuri recipe
Published 02.03.26, 04:52 PM
For food researcher Dipankar Dasgupta , Dol Purnima is incomplete without
a bowl of bhuni khichuri.
“Maa never used turmeric in her vegetarian dishes, and this bhuni
khichuri was no exception. It is subtle, almost like a pulao,” he said,
recalling how he recreated the dish as a tribute to his late mother Geetali.
The recipe, passed down from his aunt Maya Dasgupta, carries the warmth of a
post-Partition Bengali kitchen.
This bhuni khichuri stands apart for its gentle sweetness, the fragrance
of ghee and whole garam masala, and the absence of onion, garlic and turmeric.
Cashew and raisins lend a festive touch, reflecting a quiet fusion of Hindu and
Islamic culinary influences.
Ingredients
- Gobindo
Bhog rice: 200gm
- Sona
moong dal: 200gm
- Green
peas: a handful
- Cauliflower:
a few lightly fried florets, optional
- Medium
tomato halved
- Ginger
one and a half teaspoons, grated
- Cinnamon:
one-inch stick
- Cloves:
5
- Green
cardamom: 4-5
- Raisins:
a few
- Cashew:
a few
- Cow
ghee: 4 tbsp
- Salt
to taste
- Sugar:
3 tsp
- Water:
800 ml
Method
- Wash
the rice thoroughly and spread it on paper to dry. Dry roast the moong dal
on medium heat till light brown. Cool, then wash and drain
- Heat
a heavy-bottomed wok and add ghee. Add coarsely broken cinnamon, cloves
and cardamom. Stir briefly, then add ginger
- Add
the dried rice and dal and stir for about three minutes till a mild
spluttering sound begins
- Pour
in 800ml water. Add tomato, peas, optional cauliflower, salt and sugar.
Stir once and cover. When it comes to a boil, lower the flame
- Place
a tawa under the wok and let it cook on dum for about 10 minutes. Add slit
green chillies if desired
- Finish
with a drizzle of ghee, fluff gently and serve hot with fried brinjal and
chutney
— My Kolkata Web Desk
