Bhuni Khichuri recipe for Dol Purnima: A no-turmeric family classic

Food researcher Dipankar Dasgupta shares his mother’s no-onion, no-garlic festive khichuri recipe

For food researcher Dipankar Dasgupta , Dol Purnima is incomplete without a bowl of bhuni khichuri.

“Maa never used turmeric in her vegetarian dishes, and this bhuni khichuri was no exception. It is subtle, almost like a pulao,” he said, recalling how he recreated the dish as a tribute to his late mother Geetali. The recipe, passed down from his aunt Maya Dasgupta, carries the warmth of a post-Partition Bengali kitchen.

This bhuni khichuri stands apart for its gentle sweetness, the fragrance of ghee and whole garam masala, and the absence of onion, garlic and turmeric. Cashew and raisins lend a festive touch, reflecting a quiet fusion of Hindu and Islamic culinary influences.

Ingredients

Gobindo Bhog rice: 200gm

Sona moong dal: 200gm

Green peas: a handful

Cauliflower: a few lightly fried florets, optional

Medium tomato halved

Ginger one and a half teaspoons, grated

Cinnamon: one-inch stick

Cloves: 5

Green cardamom: 4-5

Raisins: a few

Cashew: a few

Cow ghee: 4 tbsp

Salt to taste

Sugar: 3 tsp

Water: 800 ml

Method

Wash the rice thoroughly and spread it on paper to dry. Dry roast the moong dal on medium heat till light brown. Cool, then wash and drain

Heat a heavy-bottomed wok and add ghee. Add coarsely broken cinnamon, cloves and cardamom. Stir briefly, then add ginger

Add the dried rice and dal and stir for about three minutes till a mild spluttering sound begins

Pour in 800ml water. Add tomato, peas, optional cauliflower, salt and sugar. Stir once and cover. When it comes to a boil, lower the flame

Place a tawa under the wok and let it cook on dum for about 10 minutes. Add slit green chillies if desired

Finish with a drizzle of ghee, fluff gently and serve hot with fried brinjal and chutney

— My Kolkata Web Desk