Witness a slice of colonial art at Alipore Museum

The exhibition will showcase rare artworks capturing the subcontinent between 1857 and 1947

Image courtesy: Instagram/ @DAGMuseum Exhibition event

Kolkatans can look forward to witnessing an evocative slice of colonial art as modern art curating organisation DAG, in collaboration with Alipore Museum, is set to organise an exhibition, Destination India: foreign Artists in India 1857-1947.

The exhibition will have a preview, followed by a walkthrough on February 27 and will be open for public viewing from February 28 to May 2.

Showcasing a rarely seen archive of works by foreign painters and printmakers, the exhibition traces how international artists perceived and documented India during the period of sweeping political and cultural change. Through landscapes, street scenes and everyday vignettes, the collection will offer a visual chronicle of a transforming nation.

For art lovers in Kolkata, the showcase promises both aesthetic delight and historical insight, spotlighting a perspective that shaped global impressions of India long before independence.

Details in the link for further details of the exhibition and registration process.

Date: February 27 to May 2

Venue: Alipore Museum

Time: 6pm to 8pm (on February 27)

— My Kolkata Web Desk