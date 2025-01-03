Add a touch of Bengal to your desk with Bong Made’s new table calendars
Keep track of your days with these fun and unique calendars
Published 03.01.25, 11:23 AM
Image courtesy: @bongmadecollection/Instagram
Looking for a unique table calendar? Bong Made Collection has recently launched two of their latest calendar editions.
- Banglar Bhoot: This edition delves into the spooky world of Bengal’s folklore, featuring the fascinating ghosts of Bengal. Through art and storytelling, it captures an eerie charm. Each month showcases a unique illustration of a popular spirit
- Masks of Bengal: This table calendar depicts the vibrant and intricately designed Bengal masks used in dances like Purulia’s Chhau and Dinajpur’s Gomira. Each month features a mask and a story narrating tales of gods, demons and cosmic battles — blending artistry with mythology.
Price: Rs 499 each
— Jaismita Alexander
