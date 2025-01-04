shop

Give your lips ultimate hydration with Blur India’s new fruity lip oils

From orange to grape, these nourishing lip oils keep your lips smooth and kissable all winter long

Image courtesy: @blurindia/Instagram

Is the winter leaving your lips chapped and dull? It’s time to give them the care they deserve. If you're a fan of matte lipsticks, lip care should be an essential part of your skincare routine too. Without proper hydration, your lips can dry out and start peeling. Petroleum jelly or chapstick alone won’t cut it — your lips need nourishing oils. Blur India has just launched five new refreshing and fruity lip oils in Orange, Watermelon, Strawberry, Honey, and Grape flavours. The vegan range, called ‘It’s Giving Honey,’ offers an easy-to-apply formula that glides effortlessly, leaving your lips with a non-greasy, non-sticky finish. Use them daily, with or without lipstick.

Each lip oil is priced at Rs 599.

— Jaismita Alexander

