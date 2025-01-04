Give your lips ultimate hydration with Blur India’s new fruity lip oils
From orange to grape, these nourishing lip oils keep your lips smooth and kissable all winter long
Published 04.01.25, 11:22 AM
Image courtesy: @blurindia/Instagram
Is the winter leaving your lips chapped
and dull? It’s time to give them the care they deserve. If you're a fan of
matte lipsticks, lip care should be an essential part of your skincare routine
too. Without proper hydration, your lips can dry out and start peeling.
Petroleum jelly or chapstick alone won’t cut it — your lips need nourishing
oils. Blur India has just launched five new refreshing and fruity lip oils in
Orange, Watermelon, Strawberry, Honey, and Grape flavours. The vegan range,
called ‘It’s Giving Honey,’ offers an easy-to-apply formula that glides
effortlessly, leaving your lips with a non-greasy, non-sticky finish. Use them
daily, with or without lipstick.
Each lip oil is priced at Rs 599.
— Jaismita Alexander
