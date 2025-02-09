shop

Give the gift of perfect hair this Valentine’s Day with Dyson

Surprise your loved one with salon-quality styling tools in a stunning Red Velvet and Gold edition

Image courtesy: Dyson.in

This Valentine’s Day, gift your loved one something that’ll be cherished for a long time. Dyson’s latest special edition in Red Velvet and Gold brings luxury and innovation together — making it the perfect present for your partner. Whether it’s effortless styling or advanced technology, there’s a Dyson tool for every need...

1. For sleek, damage-free styling – Dyson Airstrait straightener

Smooth, salon-quality hair without extreme heat, just perfect for quick touch-ups before work or a romantic evening

2. For the one who loves versatility – Dyson Airwrap

Creates curls, waves, or sleek straight hair effortlessly — a single tool with endless styling possibilities

3. For the tech-savvy perfectionist – Dyson Supersonic Nural hair dryer

Intelligent Nural sensor customises heat and airflow and ensures fast, precise drying with maximum protection

4. For the jet-setter – Dyson Corrale straightener

Cordless and travel-friendly, it’s a must-have for effortless styling on the go

Check out these gifts at Dyson Demo Stores or online at Dyson.in and make this Valentine’s Day extra special!

— My Kolkata Web Desk