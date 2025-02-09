Give the gift of perfect hair this Valentine’s Day with Dyson
Surprise your loved one with salon-quality styling tools in a stunning Red Velvet and Gold edition
Published 09.02.25, 11:27 AM
This Valentine’s Day,
gift your loved one something that’ll be cherished for a long time. Dyson’s
latest special edition in Red Velvet and Gold brings luxury and innovation
together — making it the perfect present for your partner. Whether it’s
effortless styling or advanced technology, there’s a Dyson tool for every
need...
1. For sleek,
damage-free styling – Dyson Airstrait straightener
Smooth,
salon-quality hair without extreme heat, just perfect for quick touch-ups
before work or a romantic evening
2. For the one who loves
versatility – Dyson Airwrap
Creates
curls, waves, or sleek straight hair effortlessly — a single tool with
endless styling possibilities
3. For the tech-savvy
perfectionist – Dyson Supersonic Nural hair dryer
Intelligent
Nural sensor customises heat and airflow and ensures fast, precise drying with
maximum protection
4. For the jet-setter –
Dyson Corrale straightener
Cordless
and travel-friendly, it’s a must-have for effortless styling on the go
Check out these gifts at
Dyson Demo Stores or online at Dyson.in and make this Valentine’s Day extra special!
— My Kolkata Web Desk
Want to get featured in the Try This Today
section of
?