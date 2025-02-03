How to personalise your Valentine’s Day gifts
Explore customised and luxurious gifting options from FNP this V-Day
Published 03.02.25, 11:23 AM
Image courtesy: @fernsandpetalsindia/Instagram
Gifts shouldn't just be materialistic. Gifts that have love and
thought behind them are truly special. So this Valentine's Day, don't just give
gifts but put in some effort to make it special. Here are some personalised
hampers you can choose from FNP:
- Romantic Bliss Hamper: This hamper
includes premium chocolates, aromatic candles, and a beautifully crafted
card to convey your feelings
- Personalized Heart Balloons & Couple LED Lamp:
Add a personal touch with this unique gift that features a customisable
LED lamp designed with your partner’s photo and a message
- Instagram-Themed Personalized Fridge Magnets:
This creative and adorable gift allows you to customise magnets with your
favorite photos, designed to look like Instagram posts. It’s a fun and
meaningful way to relive your best memories while adding a personal touch
to your space
My Kolkata Web Desk
