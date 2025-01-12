Fight skin and hair dullness with Kama Ayurveda’s winter-care essentials
Nourish, protect and rejuvenate with nature’s best remedies
Published 12.01.25, 10:29 AM
Image courtesy: @kamaayurvedaindia/Instagram
During winter, our skin and hair battle against environmental stress — experiencing rapid dehydration. The drop in temperature calls for more than conventional care — it demands specialised solutions to tackle dehydration, dullness, dry patches, and uneven skin tone. If you’re seeking effective winter care products, Kama Ayurveda offers a range of must-haves to keep you nourished and protected:
- Body butters: Kama Ayurveda presents two winter skincare essentials — the Shea Lotus Body Butter and Almond Kokum Body Butter — designed to provide deep nourishment and hydration
- Body Moisturisers: Rose and Jasmine, Himalayan and Kokum Almond Body moisturisers are designed to deeply hydrate and nourish the skin
- Botanical oils: Treat your skin to cold-pressed oils that restore balance, deeply moisturise, and leave it soft, radiant, and winter-ready
- Bringadi Hair Care: The Intensive Hair Treatment Oil — enriched with pure Sesame oil and Ayurvedic herbs — offers a protective, healing touch to combat seasonal hair troubles
— Jaismita Alexander
