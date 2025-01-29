Dazzle this wedding season with trueBrowns’ latest collection
The edit features a harmonious blend of tissue and silk — just right for festive and wedding events
Published 29.01.25, 12:12 PM
Image courtesy: @truebrowns/Instagram
Got wedding invitations and parties
coming up? Before you check your wardrobe and lament not having anything to
wear, consider shopping. Take a look at trueBrowns’ latest capsule collection
featuring tissue silk. This collection combines luxury, comfort, and timeless
charm — blending tissue and silk for an elegant touch. The opulent metallic
sheen of the fabrics enhances the designs, making them perfect for festive and
wedding occasions. The brand offers a versatile and vibrant colour palette —
from delicate pinks and purples to bold blacks, pear greens, golds, bronzes,
rusts, electric blues, and browns — capturing the richness of Indian
festivities. Explore the collection and shop directly from their official
website.
— My Kolkata Web Desk
Want to get featured in the Try This Today
section of
?