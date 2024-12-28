Shouldn’t ‘New Year, new jewellery’ be a resolution for 2025?
Check out the winter collections of four prominent Indian jewellery brands
Published 28.12.24, 11:21 AM
Image courtesy: Avama Jewellers, Indian Gem and Jewellery Creation, Crisanto Jewels, and Mahabir Danwar Jewellers
Have you begun your party season/wedding season/festive season/New Year retail therapy yet? If jewellery is on your wishlist, don’t miss checking out on the winter party collections by four prominent jewellery brands — Avama Jewellers, Indian Gem and Jewellery Creation, Crisanto Jewels, and Mahabir Danwar Jewellers. Scroll down to know more:
- Avama Jewellers By Abhishek Kajaria has introduced the Shimmer & Sleek Collection that celebrates minimalism and elegance
Store address: 2nd Floor, Shop No-208 Vardaan Market, 25A, Camac Street
- Indian Gem and Jewellery Creation’s latest launch is called the Happy Heart Collection, which is perfect for festive days and everyday lookbooks
Store address: 9B, Wood Street
- Crisanto Jewels’ Party Bevy is bold and beautiful. The collection gives a contemporary look to traditional jewellery
Store address: 17/1F Alipore Road, The Enclave, 2nd Floor, Kolkata
- Mahabir Danwar Jewellers’ Entwine Collection offers minimalistic pieces.
The brand has stores in Park Street, City Centre-1 and Burrabazar
— Pooja Mitra
