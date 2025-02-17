Alia Bhatt steps into Ranbir Kapoor’s shoes — literally!
Arks is a new sneaker and clothing brand launched by Ranbir Kapoor and there is a lot on offer
Published 17.02.25, 11:30 AM
Image courtesy: @aliaabhatt/Instagram
Looking to step up your sneaker game with something stylish yet
ultra-comfy? Ranbir Kapoor has just launched Arks, his very own brand of
sneakers and caps, designed to match every look while keeping comfort a
priority. And guess who’s already a fan? Alia Bhatt! She’s rocking her Arks
kicks in style, and they look so effortlessly chic that you’ll want a pair too.
Taking to Instagram, Alia shared pictures sporting the brand’s
sleek designs, cheering on her hubby’s new venture. "Can literally now
walk a mile in YOUR shoes—@arks is here! Congratulations, baby. Your dream is
live! ♥️” she wrote in the caption.
Check out the Arks collection now and find your perfect pair.
—My Kolkata Web Desk
