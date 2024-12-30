read

Beat stress with Shiv Khera’s upcoming book, ‘Live While You’re Alive’

Learn practical ways to take control of your life with this interesting read

Image courtesy: @bloomsburyindia/Instagram and @shivkhera_fc

Are you feeling anxious and stressed of late? Has it started to take a toll on both your work and personal life? If so, this upcoming book from Bloomsbury Publications could be just what you need to help you manage these issues.

In his new book, Live While You’re Alive, author Shiv Khera of You Can Achieve More fame talks about the silent killer — stress, and also explains how it affects our health in ways we often don’t realise ourselves. In this book, he provides practical tips and solutions on how to take control of stress and lead a healthier, happier life.

Take a look at this reel where the author himself discusses his latest release. You won’t be disappointed and this book could be a game-changer for you. Make sure to grab your copy as soon as it’s published.

—Debrup Chaudhuri