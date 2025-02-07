Seagull Books unveils a list of must-read German non-fiction for bibliophiles
Check out these fascinating works by Adorno, Grünbein, Varnhagen, and Kiefer — all translated for you
Published 07.02.25, 09:28 AM
Image courtesy: @seagullbooks/Instagram
Seagull books and the Goethe Institut have compiled a list
of German books that are must reads. Four non-fiction books are on the list and
you can get the translated versions for each.
Orpheus
in the Underworld: Written by Theodor W. Adorno, one of the 20th
century’s most prominent social theorists, this book is a compilation of
Adorno’s musical compositions. You can get the translated version from Seagull
Books
For
the Dying Calves: How is it possible that history can determine
the individual poetic imagination and segregate it into private niches?
Shouldn’t poetry look at the world with its own sovereign eyes instead? These
are the questions that German poet Durs Grünbein answered during his four
lectures at Oxford. For the Dying Calves presents these
thought-provoking discussions, with translated copies available on Seagull
Books and Amazon
I Just
let Life Rain down on me: Rahel Levin Varnhagen wrote over 10,000
letters to more than 300 recipients in her lifetime — poetic in nature, yet
never appearing as poems. I Just Let Life Rain Down on Me is a deeply
introspective collection of her letters, selected and translated by Peter
Wortsman. Get your copy from Seagull Books or Amazon
Anselm
Kiefer’s Notebook 1998-1999: German painter and sculptor Anselm
Kiefer’s words were as thought-provoking as his art. Notebook 1998-1999
Vol.1 traces the origins and creative process behind his work, offering
insight into his deep connection with language and the evolution of ideas. Get
your copy to explore the mind of this visionary artist from Seagull Books
—My Kolkata Web Desk
Want to get featured in the Try This Today
section of
?