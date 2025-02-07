read

Seagull Books unveils a list of must-read German non-fiction for bibliophiles

Check out these fascinating works by Adorno, Grünbein, Varnhagen, and Kiefer — all translated for you

Image courtesy: @seagullbooks/Instagram

Seagull books and the Goethe Institut have compiled a list of German books that are must reads. Four non-fiction books are on the list and you can get the translated versions for each.

Orpheus in the Underworld: Written by Theodor W. Adorno, one of the 20th century’s most prominent social theorists, this book is a compilation of Adorno’s musical compositions. You can get the translated version from Seagull Books

For the Dying Calves: How is it possible that history can determine the individual poetic imagination and segregate it into private niches? Shouldn’t poetry look at the world with its own sovereign eyes instead? These are the questions that German poet Durs Grünbein answered during his four lectures at Oxford. For the Dying Calves presents these thought-provoking discussions, with translated copies available on Seagull Books and Amazon

I Just let Life Rain down on me: Rahel Levin Varnhagen wrote over 10,000 letters to more than 300 recipients in her lifetime — poetic in nature, yet never appearing as poems. I Just Let Life Rain Down on Me is a deeply introspective collection of her letters, selected and translated by Peter Wortsman. Get your copy from Seagull Books or Amazon

Anselm Kiefer’s Notebook 1998-1999: German painter and sculptor Anselm Kiefer’s words were as thought-provoking as his art. Notebook 1998-1999 Vol.1 traces the origins and creative process behind his work, offering insight into his deep connection with language and the evolution of ideas. Get your copy to explore the mind of this visionary artist from Seagull Books

—My Kolkata Web Desk