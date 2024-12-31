read

Find out about the personal side of Manmohan Singh with this heartfelt memoir

‘Strictly Personal: Manmohan and Gursharan’ offers an intimate glimpse into the life of the former Prime Minister

Image courtesy: @bahrisons_booksellers/Instagram Strictly Personal: Manmohan and Gursharan

As the nation mourns the loss of our former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, we continue to remember his legacy as a brilliant economist and a calm yet resolute leader in the face of adversities. Thus, it seems like the perfect time to delve deeper into the life of this iconic figure in Indian politics.

For those seeking insights into his tenure as Prime Minister, this book might not fit the bill. Instead, Strictly Personal: Manmohan and Gursharan offers an intimate look at his life, penned by his daughter, Daman Singh. Based on heartfelt conversations with her parents and extensive research in libraries and archives, this memoir provides a unique perspective on the man behind the statesman. Get to know more about the former PM through this account by his daughter. Grab your copy now. Buy here.

—Debrup Chaudhuri