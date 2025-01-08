read

Why your 2025 reading list must feature Richard Osman’s ‘The Thursday Murder Club’

A star studded cast is all set to bring the British comedian’s debut book to screen this year

Image courtesy: @penguinbooks/Instagram

Popular British television presenter, comedian and author’s debut novel The Thursday Murder Club (2020) is a must read for more than one reason. The plot of the thrilling murder mystery features four unlikely sleuths — pensioners Joyce Meadowcroft, Ibrahim Arif, Elizabeth Best and Ron Ritchie — who turn detectives to solve the murder of a property developer. So what makes this murder mystery special, and why should you add it to your 2025 reading list?

For starters, Osman’s journey of writing the book is as intriguing as the plot. The story was inspired by the writer’s visit to a retirement village, and it took him 18 months to weave the tale. Intrigue since inception.

Second, the book is the first of a series and is a bestseller, having gathered quite a faithful readership in the UK. It is the first debut novel to top the Christmas charts in the United Kingdom.

Last, Netflix has acquired the rights of the book, and a cine adaptation is on the way. Not only does the film hold the promise of a dramatic watch, it has an elite cast and crew featuring names like Helen Mirren, Pierce Brosnan, and Ben Kingsley, and will be helmed by none other than Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone director, Chris Columbus!

The 400-pager can be bought here.

Price: Rs 499

— Pooja Mitra