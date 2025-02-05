read

Are you ready to embark on an adventure with Ghanada this February?

Graphic novel lovers, this gem from Bengali literature is a must read

Image courtesy: @anandapublishersofficial/Instagram

The tales of Ghanada are as popular as the stories of Tenida. A quirky Bengali with sharp wit embarking on adventurous and humorous journeys — isn’t that the perfect concoction for an unputdownable read? Ananda Publishers, who have been converting several popular tales from Bengali literature into graphic novels, have added Ghanada’s tale — Lattu — to the list of their graphic novels.

The popular character was conceptualised by author Premendra Mitra, a popular name in children literature in Bengali. While Mitra, an author with 150 titles approximately, is revered for books on serious topics, he has also immortalised Ghanashyam Das aka Ghanada, whose stories are enjoyed by both young and old. Ghanada was created by Mitra in 1945, and is the protagonist of a series of science fiction tales. Like Feluda’s home on Rajani Sen Road and Byomkesh’s at 66, Mahatma Gandhi Road, Ghanada is also a Kolkatan, residing at 72, Banamali Naskar Lane.

If you are a fan of the series, or if you’re looking to venture into the imaginative tales, don’t miss this story. If you are a graphic novel collector, this book is a must-read.

— Pooja Mitra

