Are you ready to embark on an adventure with Ghanada this February?
Graphic novel lovers, this gem from Bengali literature is a must read
Published 05.02.25

The tales of Ghanada are as popular as the stories of
Tenida. A quirky Bengali with sharp wit embarking on adventurous and
humorous journeys — isn’t that the perfect concoction for an unputdownable
read? Ananda Publishers, who have been converting several popular tales from
Bengali literature into graphic novels, have added Ghanada’s tale — Lattu
— to the list of their graphic novels.
The popular character was conceptualised by author Premendra
Mitra, a popular name in children literature in Bengali. While Mitra, an author
with 150 titles approximately, is revered for books on serious topics, he has
also immortalised Ghanashyam Das aka Ghanada, whose stories are enjoyed
by both young and old. Ghanada was created by Mitra in 1945, and is the
protagonist of a series of science fiction tales. Like Feluda’s home on Rajani
Sen Road and Byomkesh’s at 66, Mahatma Gandhi Road, Ghanada is also a
Kolkatan, residing at 72, Banamali Naskar Lane.
If you are a fan of the series, or if you’re looking to
venture into the imaginative tales, don’t miss this story. If you are a graphic
novel collector, this book is a must-read.
Grab your copy here.
— Pooja Mitra
