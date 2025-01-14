read

Namit Das is delving into the Murakami world — are you?

The actor has shared his thoughts as a reader, and it’s sure to make you add the book to your 2025 reading list

Image courtesy: @namitdas/Instagram Haruki Murakami’s The City and Its Uncertain Walls

Are you a Haruki Murakami fan? So is actor Namit Das, and he has a book recommendation that should make it to your 2025 reading list. Murakami’s 2023 book, The City and Its Uncertain Walls, was Das’s latest read, and it moved the actor so much that he took to social media and penned a note.

About the book: The City and Its Uncertain Walls falls under the magic realism genre. The book was translated into English by Philip Gabriel, and the original title in Japanese was Machi to Sono Futashika na Kabe. The story revolves around two young lovers.

“Certain chapters are exquisite, transporting you back to the dreamlike reality that he masterfully creates. The exploration of the idea that we exist on multiple levels is beautifully done,” wrote Das, reviewing the book.

— Pooja Mitra