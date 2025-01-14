Namit Das is delving into the Murakami world — are you?
The actor has shared his thoughts as a reader, and it’s sure to make you add the book to your 2025 reading list
Published 14.01.25
Haruki Murakami’s The City and Its Uncertain Walls
Are you a Haruki Murakami fan? So is actor Namit
Das, and he has a book recommendation that should make it to your 2025 reading
list. Murakami’s 2023 book, The City and Its Uncertain Walls, was Das’s
latest read, and it moved the actor so much that he took to social media and
penned a note.
About the book: The City and
Its Uncertain Walls falls under the magic realism genre. The book was
translated into English by Philip Gabriel, and the original title in Japanese
was Machi to Sono Futashika na Kabe. The story revolves around two young
lovers.
“Certain chapters are exquisite, transporting you
back to the dreamlike reality that he masterfully creates. The exploration of
the idea that we exist on multiple levels is beautifully done,” wrote Das,
reviewing the book.
