read

‘Journeys Beyond and Within’ explores life-changing adventures across the world

Priyanka Gupta’s new book chronicles extraordinary travel experiences that transform perspectives

Image courtesy: Amazon.in

What makes a journey unforgettable? Is it the places we see or the people we meet? Journeys Beyond and Within: An Indian Woman’s Life-Changing Adventures explores the profound impact of travel through a collection of personal stories that transcend mere sightseeing.

Published by Notion Press, this book takes readers across diverse landscapes in Southeast Asia and South America — be it the mystical allure of mountains, the chaotic charm of bazaars, or the vast solitude of the wilderness. But beyond the physical destinations, these stories dive into the emotional and philosophical shifts that travel sparks, making for an introspective as well as an adventurous read.

For those seeking wanderlust, this book is a compelling reminder that every journey, especially solo ones, has the power to change us in unexpected ways.

— Priyam Marik