‘Journeys Beyond and Within’ explores life-changing adventures across the world
Priyanka Gupta’s new book chronicles extraordinary travel experiences that transform perspectives
Published 13.02.25, 11:25 AM
Image courtesy: Amazon.in
What makes a journey
unforgettable? Is it the places we see or the people we meet? Journeys Beyond and Within: An Indian Woman’s
Life-Changing Adventures explores
the profound impact of travel through a collection of personal stories that
transcend mere sightseeing.
Published by Notion Press, this book takes readers across diverse
landscapes in Southeast Asia and South America — be it the mystical allure of
mountains, the chaotic charm of bazaars, or the vast solitude of the
wilderness. But beyond the physical destinations, these stories dive into the
emotional and philosophical shifts that travel sparks, making for an
introspective as well as an adventurous read.
For those seeking wanderlust, this book is a compelling reminder
that every journey, especially solo ones, has the power to change us in
unexpected ways.
— Priyam Marik
Want to get featured in the Try This Today
section of
?