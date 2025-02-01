read

Don’t miss grabbing a copy of Anupam Roy’s latest book ‘Nila Nilabjo’

The musician and author’s Bengali novel is available at the International Kolkata Book Fair

Image courtesy: @aroyfloyd/Instagram

Eminent musician Anupam Roy is also a noted author with multiple books to his credit, including Binoyer Brahmadarshan and the Mackie series, as well as the graphic novel series that revolves around the character Antony. At the 47th edition of the International Kolkata Book Fair, three books by Anupam were published, and each received appreciation from bibliophiles who are avid Bengali literature enthusiasts. This year, at the 48th edition of the fair, a new book from Anupam is set to hit the shelves.

Titled Nila Nilabjo, the theme of the book is quite thought provoking. It deals with one of the oldest societal traits — debate or torko in Bengali. The two protagonists in the book, a woman named Nila and a man named Nilabjo engage in debates every time they meet. The dialectics in the debates makes the book an engaging read, and reminds one of all the popular and generational debates, like Ghoti or Bangal, Chingri or Ilish, Messi or Ronaldo, SD Burman or RD Burman to along with contemporary topics that spark conversations today.

Nila Nilabjo is published by Aajkaal Publishers. Don’t miss grabbing your copy and adding it to your 2025 reading list.

— Pooja Mitra

