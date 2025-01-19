read

Shantanu Moitra’s ‘Songs of the River - Ganga’ is a journey of self discovery

Add this book, unveiled by Gulzar, to your 2025 reading list

Image courtesy: @moitrashantanu/Instagram

Netizens who follow music composer Shantanu Moitra on social media know about his spiritual journey along the banks of Ganga. For those who don’t, Moitra embarked on a journey on a cycle from Gomukh to Gangasagar in 2021, through which the musician unveiled an unseen side of India. Titled the Songs of the River - Ganga, Moitra shared glimpses from the 3000km cycle expedition on Instagram, and wrote a special column for My Kolkata (link below) about it. Taking a new leap in the new year, he has published the journey in the form of a book, which has been unveiled by Gulzar. Moitra described the book as a “repository of my memories as I cycled down Ganga in 2021”. A new year calls for new books, and this journey of self discovery by Moitra definitely calls for a read. Grab your copy here.

— Pooja Mitra



