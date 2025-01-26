read

A gift to your child this Republic Day - ‘A Children’s History of India’

Add this book, penned by Subhadra Sen Gupta, to your child’s reading list

Image courtesy: Amazon India ‘A Children’s History of India’ by Subhadra Sen Gupta

The library for the budding reader at your home needs an addition. On the occasion of Republic Day, gift your little one A Children’s History of India by Subhadra Sen Gupta — a book that ignites a young mind with informative anecdotes about India. Charting the history of the nation dating back to the Mughals, and the first cities of India, this book takes young readers on an engaging journey through India’s history. It’s an interesting read that your child will cherish forever. So, help them understand the nation’s journey and the struggles it faced to gain Independence from colonial rule.

— Pooja Mitra