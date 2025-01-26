A gift to your child this Republic Day - ‘A Children’s History of India’
Add this book, penned by Subhadra Sen Gupta, to your child’s reading list
Published 26.01.25, 10:02 AM
‘A Children’s History of India’ by Subhadra Sen Gupta
Image courtesy: Amazon India
The library for the budding reader at your home
needs an addition. On the occasion of Republic Day, gift your little one A
Children’s History of India by Subhadra Sen Gupta — a book that ignites
a young mind with informative anecdotes about India. Charting the history of
the nation dating back to the Mughals, and the first cities of India, this book
takes young readers on an engaging journey through India’s history. It’s an
interesting read that your child will cherish forever. So, help them understand
the nation’s journey and the struggles it faced to gain Independence from
colonial rule.
Book your copy now.
— Pooja Mitra
Want to get featured in the Try This Today
section of
?