Dhruva Jaishankar’s ‘Vishwa Shastra’ explores India’s foreign policy through the ages
Grab a copy to understand a fascinating journey into India’s evolving global strategy
Published 07.01.25, 10:09 AM
Dhruva Jaishankar’s Vishwa Shastra: India and the World
Image courtesy: @bahrisons_booksellers/Instagram
There’s always a tension in the international
political landscape, we keep hearing. So, how is India navigating it and what
has been its strategy in the context of international relations? If these are
questions bothering you, this book is a must-read.
Vishwa Shastra: India and the World by researcher Dhruva Jaishankar offers a
comprehensive overview of India’s strategy and international relations —
tracing its roots from ancient history to the present day. The book explores
how India’s approach has evolved over time, the factors driving these changes,
and much more.
Even Shashi Tharoor has praised the book, calling
it: "An impressive tour d’horizon spanning centuries of India’s strategic
thought, traditions of statecraft and contemporary foreign policy."
Ready for a deep dive into India’s foreign policy
evolution? Grab your copy right here.
— Debrup Chaudhuri
Want to get featured in the Try This Today
section of
?