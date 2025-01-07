read

Dhruva Jaishankar’s ‘Vishwa Shastra’ explores India’s foreign policy through the ages

Image courtesy: @bahrisons_booksellers/Instagram Dhruva Jaishankar’s Vishwa Shastra: India and the World

There’s always a tension in the international political landscape, we keep hearing. So, how is India navigating it and what has been its strategy in the context of international relations? If these are questions bothering you, this book is a must-read.

Vishwa Shastra: India and the World by researcher Dhruva Jaishankar offers a comprehensive overview of India’s strategy and international relations — tracing its roots from ancient history to the present day. The book explores how India’s approach has evolved over time, the factors driving these changes, and much more.

Even Shashi Tharoor has praised the book, calling it: "An impressive tour d’horizon spanning centuries of India’s strategic thought, traditions of statecraft and contemporary foreign policy."

— Debrup Chaudhuri