Derek O’Brien pays tribute to Pritish Nandy with poetry

The noted ad guru breathed his last on January 8 at the age of 73

Image courtesy: Wikimedia Commons; @derekobrienmp/Instagram

Noted ad guru, journalist and parliamentarian Pritish Nandy passed away on January 8 at the age of 73 in Mumbai. Paying homage to Nandy, parliamentarian Derek O’Brien took to social media with a poem penned by Nandy. Titled Lonesong Street, the literary piece is a nuanced take on the fragility of life. Nandy’s command over English literature and the art of poetry showcases another aspect of the multitalented personality. The poem was originally read by Mallika Sarabhai and Pritish Nandy, and it was presented in a stereo cassette. The background music of the performance-poetry was by Ananda Shankar. The cassette was released in 1971.

Derek O’Briek wrote, “A fan boy who would memorize and recite many poems of @pritishnandy2018 Da since the 1970s. Dada💔travel well on your ‘Lonesong Street’”, as he did adieu to Nandy.

Those who have been a fan of Nandy’s penmanship or would like to explore his author-facet, a few poetry books by him are Of Gods & Olives, Anywhere is Another Place, Pritish Nandy 30, to name a few. His Peerless Minds: A Celebration Interviews with Thirty Incredible Indians — a book of interviews —- is an interesting read, and so is the short stories collection Some Friends.

Apart from Lonesome Street, he also did a poetry recording titled Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi with music composer Shantanu Moitra in 2004.

— Pooja Mitra