Derek O’Brien pays tribute to Pritish Nandy with poetry
The noted ad guru breathed his last on January 8 at the age of 73
Published 10.01.25, 11:19 AM
Image courtesy: Wikimedia Commons; @derekobrienmp/Instagram
Noted ad guru, journalist and parliamentarian Pritish Nandy
passed away on January 8 at the age of 73 in Mumbai. Paying homage to Nandy,
parliamentarian Derek O’Brien took to social media with a poem penned by Nandy.
Titled Lonesong Street, the literary piece is a nuanced take on the
fragility of life. Nandy’s command over English literature and the art of
poetry showcases another aspect of the multitalented personality. The poem was
originally read by Mallika Sarabhai and Pritish Nandy, and it was presented in
a stereo cassette. The background music of the performance-poetry was by Ananda
Shankar. The cassette was released in 1971.
Derek O’Briek wrote, “A fan boy who would memorize and
recite many poems of @pritishnandy2018 Da since the 1970s. Dada💔travel
well on your ‘Lonesong Street’”, as he did adieu to Nandy.
Those who have been a fan of Nandy’s penmanship or would
like to explore his author-facet, a few poetry books by him are Of Gods
& Olives, Anywhere is Another Place, Pritish Nandy 30, to
name a few. His Peerless Minds: A Celebration Interviews with Thirty
Incredible Indians — a book of interviews —- is an interesting read, and so
is the short stories collection Some Friends.
Apart from Lonesome Street, he also did a poetry
recording titled Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi with music composer Shantanu
Moitra in 2004.
— Pooja Mitra
