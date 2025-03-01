read

Seagull Books launches English editions of Georges Bataille’s ‘Critical Essays’

Explore the French philosopher’s bold thoughts on politics, violence and ideology for the first time in English

Image courtesy: @seagullbooks/Instagram

French philosopher Georges Bataille believed that review essays could be a powerful tool for exploring the post-war cultural landscape and political ideologies. After the Second World War, he wrote extensively on fascism and the moralities of violence. Even today, Bataille’s ideas and philosophical approach remain highly relevant.

Recently, Seagull Books launched a collection of Critical Essays by Bataille, bringing the French thinker’s ideology to English readers for the first time. The collection currently features two volumes, with a third volume on the way. Edited by Benjamin Noys and Alberto Toscano, the essays are translated by Chris Turner.

Get your copy and find out just how relevant Bataille’s ideas are to today’s political and global climate.

—My Kolkata Web Desk