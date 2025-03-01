Seagull Books launches English editions of Georges Bataille’s ‘Critical Essays’
Explore the French philosopher’s bold thoughts on politics, violence and ideology for the first time in English
Published 01.03.25, 01:22 PM
Image courtesy: @seagullbooks/Instagram
French philosopher Georges Bataille believed that review
essays could be a powerful tool for exploring the post-war cultural landscape
and political ideologies. After the Second World War, he wrote extensively on
fascism and the moralities of violence. Even today, Bataille’s ideas and
philosophical approach remain highly relevant.
Recently, Seagull Books launched a collection of Critical
Essays by Bataille, bringing the French thinker’s ideology to English readers
for the first time. The collection currently features two volumes, with a third
volume on the way. Edited by Benjamin Noys and Alberto Toscano, the essays are
translated by Chris Turner.
Get your copy
and find out just how relevant Bataille’s ideas are to today’s political and
global climate.
—My Kolkata Web Desk
Want to get featured in the Try This Today
section of
?