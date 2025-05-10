eat

Yauatcha’s Yum Cha offers a delightful evening tea experience

Hand crafted dim sum, soothing teas and indulgent desserts all May at Yauatcha

Image courtesy: Yauatcha

Yauatcha, the all-day dim sum tea house, is all set to unveil a refined early evening experience with its exclusive Yum Cha menu. With an assortment of delicately handcrafted dim sum, indulgent desserts and soothing teas, this is a tea-drinking experience you cannot miss. The limited edition has a vegetarian selection that includes the Vegetable Chive Dumpling, Crispy Asparagus, Pumpkin and Corn Roll, and the Fried Turnip Cake with vegetables. Vegetarian diners can also enjoy options like the Vegetable Shanghai dumpling and the Vegetarian Poached Peking dumpling.

The regular menu selection features non-vegetarian favourites such as the Chicken and coriander dumpling, the Chicken Shanghai dumpling, and the Poached Peking dumpling. Other indulgent bites include the Har gau and Chicken char siu bun.

To complete the experience, you can choose between the Chocolate hazelnut mousse – or a refined selection of macarons. Pair your choice of food with a pot of tea, with options like Jasmine green tea or Camomile flowers, designed to relax and revitalise. Head over to Yauatcha for a refreshing Cantonese tea and dumpling experience.

More Details

What: Yauatcha’s Yum Cha menu

Where: 5th Floor, Quest Mall, Syed Amir Ali Avenue, Park Circus, Beck Bagan, Ballygunge, Kolkata,

On till: May 31st

Time: Monday to Friday – 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm

Price: Vegetarian Select – ₹988 plus taxes | Regular Select – ₹1,088 plus taxes

For reservations: +91 92222 22800

— Debrup Chaudhuri