There is a bit of mango in every sip and bite at Conclave Verde this summer

It's that time of the year when all we want to do is indulge in the king of fruits, mango. Conclave Verde has already gotten the celebrations underway and there is mango in every bite and sip. Start off with mocktails like Mango Ice Tea, Mango Colada, Virgin Mango Mojito, Aam Panna and Mango Ginger Fizz. For a boozy kick, the cocktail list features Mango Collins, Spiced Mango Margarita, Mango Jal Jeera Mojito, Mango Daiquiri, and Mango Martini.

Of course there are classics like Aam Pora Sorbot and sweet Mango Lassi before you dive into the salad. Fresh Mango & Lettuce Salad with Spicy Mango Salsa, and Raw Papaya & Raw Mango Salad are all good options before diving into the mains. Aamchuri Bhindi, Aam Dal served Aloo Bhaja, Aam Jhol with Vegetables, Aam Murgi with Bamboo Shoot, Aam Jhaal Mangsho, Aam Pabdar Tak, and Kancha Aamer Chutney all ooze of the season’s best flavours before you end on a sweet note with Mango Rasmalai or Fresh Mango Tart.

It may seem like a lot of mango, but how can one complain? Head over to Conclave Verde and hop onto the Mango Mania.

What: Mango Mania

When: Till May 31

Where: The Conclave Verde

Pocket pinch: Rs 600 per head

—Debrup Chaudhuri