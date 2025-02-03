read

Dan Brown announces his next, ‘The Secret of Secrets’

Bibliophiles, get set to add another potential bestseller to your 2025 reading list

Image courtesy: @penguinindia/Instagram

Dan Brown has announced his upcoming book. Titled The Secret of Secrets, the book revolves around two characters — Robert Langdon and Katherine Solomon. Solomon, a noted academic, travels to Prague with Langdon to deliver a lecture, but mysteriously disappears. The page-turner takes you you on a journey with Langdon, as he embarks on a quest to find his lady love.

Penguin India describes the book as: “Against a backdrop of vast castles, towering churches, graveyards buried twelve deep and labyrinthine underground passages, Langdon must navigate a shadow city hiding in plain sight, a city which has successfully kept its secrets for centuries and will not readily deliver them.”

The Secret of Secrets releases on September 9, 2025. Don’t miss to grab a copy to enjoy a thrilling read.

— Pooja Mitra