Dan Brown announces his next, ‘The Secret of Secrets’
Bibliophiles, get set to add another potential bestseller to your 2025 reading list
Published 03.02.25, 11:22 AM
Image courtesy: @penguinindia/Instagram
Dan Brown has announced his upcoming book. Titled The Secret of Secrets, the book revolves around two characters — Robert
Langdon and Katherine Solomon. Solomon, a noted academic, travels to Prague
with Langdon to deliver a lecture, but mysteriously disappears. The page-turner
takes you you on a journey with Langdon, as he embarks on a quest to find his
lady love.
Penguin India describes the book as:
“Against a backdrop of vast castles, towering churches, graveyards buried
twelve deep and labyrinthine underground passages, Langdon must navigate a
shadow city hiding in plain sight, a city which has successfully kept its
secrets for centuries and will not readily deliver them.”
The Secret of Secrets
releases on September 9, 2025. Don’t miss to grab a copy to enjoy a thrilling
read.
— Pooja Mitra
