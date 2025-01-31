read

Arundhati Roy debuts in memoir genre with ‘Mother Mary Comes to Me’

The Booker Prize recipient author has penned her life journey in her upcoming book

Image courtesy: @penguinindia/Instagram

Noted author Arundhati Roy has announced her new book — Mother Mary Comes to Me. The book marks Roy’s debut in the memoir genre in literature, and captures the author’s journey so far.

The Booker Prize recipient, also the first Indian woman to win the prestigious award, has not only documented her relationship with her mother, Mary Roy — an educator and women rights activist — in the book, but has also written about the experiences in life that shaped her as an individual and as an author, and her life in Kerala and in Delhi.

Mother Mary Comes to Me is set to release on September 4, 2025. The book will be available for readers in India, UK, the USA, Germany, France, Canada, Spain, and a few other countries.

— Pooja Mitra