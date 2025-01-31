Arundhati Roy debuts in memoir genre with ‘Mother Mary Comes to Me’
The Booker Prize recipient author has penned her life journey in her upcoming book
Published 31.01.25, 11:09 AM
Image courtesy: @penguinindia/Instagram
Noted author Arundhati Roy has announced her new book — Mother
Mary Comes to Me. The book marks Roy’s debut in the memoir genre in
literature, and captures the author’s journey so far.
The Booker Prize recipient, also the first Indian woman to
win the prestigious award, has not only documented her relationship with her
mother, Mary Roy — an educator and women rights activist — in the book, but has
also written about the experiences in life that shaped her as an individual and
as an author, and her life in Kerala and in Delhi.
Mother Mary Comes to Me is set to release on
September 4, 2025. The book will be available for readers in India, UK, the
USA, Germany, France, Canada, Spain, and a few other countries.
Save this
link to place an order.
— Pooja Mitra
Want to get featured in the Try This Today
section of
?