Sonali Bendre recommends ‘Ten Indian Classics’ for your 2025 reading list

The compilation of classics prose and poetry has a foreword by award-winning author Ranjit Hoskote

Image courtesy: @sonalisbookclub/Instagram Sonali Bendre with Ten Indian Classics

Actress and avid reader Sonali Bendre has a book recommendation to add to your January reading list. Titled Ten Indian Classics, the book celebrates Indian literature spanning 2,500 years. It is a compilation of stories including the oldest writings by women authors, court poems in Sanskrit, as well as poetry in Hindi, Pali, Persian, and other languages — all translated into English.

On her Instagram account, Sonali introduces the book saying, “What a great way to start the new year — by diving into the rich literary heritage of the Indian subcontinent!”

The foreword of the book has been written by award-winning poet and translator Ranjit Hoskote. The anthology has been curated by Murty Classical Library of India, and is published by Harvard University Press.

Know more about the book here. Are you grabbing a copy too? Place your order here.

— Pooja Mitra