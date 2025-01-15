move

Who knew Gukesh, Pragg and Vishy could groove like this?

From Pongal dance moves to Aditi Rao Hydari’s admiration, the chess prodigy is the talk of the town

Image courtesy: @chessbaseindia/Instagram and @aditiraohydari/Instagram

After Gukesh Dommaraju became the Chess World Champion, things have been looking bright and sunny for Indian chess as a whole. The content flooding Instagram has been nothing short of amazing, and we just can’t stop watching it on loop.

ChessBase India recently shared some videos from Pongal celebrations with the chess grandmasters. In one video, you can spot Viswanathan Anand, Vidit Gujrathi, and R Praggnanandhaa dancing together in similar attire. Who taught them these moves, you might wonder? Well, it had to be a world champion, didn’t it?

Gukesh, who has been making headlines since his incredible achievement of becoming the youngest world champion, has also been winning hearts. Among his admirers is Aditi Rao Hydari, who shared a wholesome picture with her husband, Siddharth, and Gukesh. Aditi captioned it: “A winner who inspires, but not only because he won! A true hero! Ruling with his mind, his grace and heart. ♥️” Wholesome, right?

Check out Aditi's post here and read the full caption.

—Debrup Chaudhuri

