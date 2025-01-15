Who knew Gukesh, Pragg and Vishy could groove like this?
From Pongal dance moves to Aditi Rao Hydari’s admiration, the chess prodigy is the talk of the town
Published 15.01.25, 10:58 AM
Image courtesy: @chessbaseindia/Instagram and @aditiraohydari/Instagram
After Gukesh Dommaraju became the Chess World Champion,
things have been looking bright and sunny for Indian chess as a whole. The
content flooding Instagram has been nothing short of amazing, and we just can’t
stop watching it on loop.
ChessBase India recently shared some videos from Pongal
celebrations with the chess grandmasters. In one video, you can spot
Viswanathan Anand, Vidit Gujrathi, and R Praggnanandhaa dancing together in
similar attire. Who taught them these moves, you might wonder? Well, it had to
be a world champion, didn’t it?
Gukesh, who has been making headlines since his incredible
achievement of becoming the youngest world champion, has also been winning
hearts. Among his admirers is Aditi Rao Hydari, who shared a wholesome picture
with her husband, Siddharth, and Gukesh. Aditi captioned it: “A winner who
inspires, but not only because he won! A true hero! Ruling with his mind, his
grace and heart. ♥️” Wholesome, right?
Check out Aditi's post here and read the full
caption.
—Debrup Chaudhuri
