Ro-Ko hit the ground running ahead of crucial England series

India will play three ODIs against Jos Buttler’s men before the ICC Champions Trophy

Image courtesy: @indiancricketteam/Instagram

ICT fans, the wait has been a long one to see Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma back in white-ball action — but the stars have now arrived. The Men in Blue will go up against the three lions in a three-match ODI series that gets underway on February 6 in Nagpur from 12.30pm. The second match will be held in Cuttack on February 9, with the series finale in Ahmedabad on February 12.

How will India’s preparations shape up ahead of their Champions Trophy campaign? Watch all the action live on Disney+ Hotstar and Sports 18. Ready to see Ro-Ko back in action as they chase another ICC title?

– Debrup Chaudhuri