Tiger Shroff’s workout video is so hot, it’s burning up our phones

Chote Miyan has been putting in some crazy shifts in the gym and we can’t get enough

Image courtesy: @tigerjackieshroff/Instagram Tiger Shroff gym workout

How ripped is too ripped? For Tiger Shroff, the answer is probably not ripped enough, as he holds himself to insane standards. The Bade Miyan Chote Miyan actor shared a video of himself working out on chest day, and we can’t get enough of his washboard abs and impressive shoulder pecs. After Hrithik Roshan, when we think of Greek god-like figures in Bollywood, Tiger Shroff comes to mind. The man who once was a skinny kid is now one of B-Town’s hottest hunks — and much of that is thanks to his dedication to fitness. ‘A little work before going to work…🔥💦 #365-24-7 #blessed' wrote Tiger in the caption of his reel, and we’re still watching it on loop. Check out the video and get your workout motivation from Junior Shroff.

