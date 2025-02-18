Tiger Shroff’s workout video is so hot, it’s burning up our phones
Chote Miyan has been putting in some crazy shifts in the gym and we can’t get enough
Published 18.02.25, 11:18 AM
Tiger Shroff gym workout
Image courtesy: @tigerjackieshroff/Instagram
How ripped is too ripped? For Tiger Shroff, the
answer is probably not ripped enough, as he holds himself to insane standards.
The Bade Miyan Chote Miyan actor shared a video of himself working out
on chest day, and we can’t get enough of his washboard abs and impressive
shoulder pecs. After Hrithik Roshan, when we think of Greek god-like figures in
Bollywood, Tiger Shroff comes to mind. The man who once was a skinny kid is now
one of B-Town’s hottest hunks — and much of that is thanks to his dedication to
fitness. ‘A little work before going to work…🔥💦 #365-24-7
#blessed' wrote Tiger in the caption of his reel, and we’re still watching it
on loop. Check out the video and get your workout motivation from Junior
Shroff.
—My Kolkata Web Desk
