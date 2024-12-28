move

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal’s exhilarating Giant Swing experience

Add this adventure park to your Australian to-do list

Image courtesy: Sonakshi Sinha/YouTube

We all know about bungee jumping, but have you ever seen a huge couples’ swing? Well if you are ever in Queensland, Australia, check out Skypark by AAJ Hackett, where they have multiple jumps lined up for you where you will get to see lush forests. And celeb couple Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal did just that! They had an exhilarating experience on the giant swing. Sonakshi had her heart in her mouth and as she attempted the swing that almost felt like bungee jumping. Adventure seekers, if you are looking to brave new heights then this jump is definitely meant for you. Watch the full video and see what Sonakshi and Zaheer’s view was from 35m up in the sky. Add this adventure to your Australian travel list.

—Debrup Chaudhuri