move

Soha Ali Khan kicks off 2025 with a power-packed workout regime

Burn off those festive calories and set new fitness goals this year like the actress

Image courtesy: @sakpataudi/Instagram

We hope you had a wonderful time celebrating Christmas and New Year with plenty of indulgence. But now, it’s time to burn off those extra calories and focus on getting fitter, right? Sticking to New Year’s resolutions can be tough, but with the right inspiration, you can make it happen — just like Soha Ali Khan.

The Rang De Basanti actress shared a reel of her first workout of 2025, and it’s motivating us to hit the gym with the same energy level. From weight training to shoulder and core-strengthening exercises, Soha powered through her routine, embracing the happy burn after all the festive indulgence.

So, what are you waiting for? Get off that couch and hit the gym. There’s always room for improvement, and you can always get fitter. Watch Soha’s reel for a dose of motivation and start your fitness journey today.

— Debrup Chaudhuri