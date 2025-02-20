move

Sachin Tendulkar returns to the crease for International Masters League T20

Don’t miss the Master Blaster lead India Masters as cricketing legends battle for glory

Image courtesy: @sachintendulkar/Instagram Sachin Tendulkar padded up and ready to go again

Cricket fever is everywhere. The ICC Champions Trophy kicked off on February 19, and another massive tournament is just around the corner. Sachin Tendulkar will be leading the India Masters team in the International Masters League T20, with India facing Sri Lanka in the opening game as they chase a spot in the finals.

The tournament starts in Navi Mumbai, moves to Vidarbha, and culminates in Raipur, delivering thrilling cricketing action until the grand finale on March 16. Are you ready to watch the Master Blaster in action once again? He has already hit the nets, and the sound of the ball middling his bat is pure nostalgia!

Can’t watch it live? Catch all the action on JioHotstar and Colours as cricketing legends take the field for an unforgettable month of T20 excitement.

—My Kolkata Web Desk