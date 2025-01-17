Tanushree and Sreenanda Shankar’s performance is so heartwarming
The mother-daughter duo dance Uday Shankar-style on Ananda Shankar’s music
Published 17.01.25, 10:51 AM
Image courtesy: @sreenandashankar/Instagram and @tanusreeshankar/Instagram
Mother-daughter duo Tanushree
Shankar and Sreenanda Shankar have been winning over social media with a
graceful dance reel. Dancer Tanushree, and her daughter dancer and actress
Sreenanda have been known to post reels of their choreography on social media.
They recently posted a video on Instagram, of a piece of choreography set to
music by composer Ananda Shankar, Tanushree’s late husband. What makes the
performance even more special is the style of dance. The piece is in the
Uday-Shankar style of dancing. Globally known late dancer and choreographer
Uday Shankar was Ananda Shankar’s father. He was popularly known for creating
a style of modern dance that uses techniques from Indian classical and European
theatrical forms.
Tanushree and Sreenanda set mother-daughter goals as they move
gracefully to the music. This is one reel you shouldn’t miss!
— Jaismita Alexander
