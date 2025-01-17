move

Tanushree and Sreenanda Shankar’s performance is so heartwarming

The mother-daughter duo dance Uday Shankar-style on Ananda Shankar’s music

Image courtesy: @sreenandashankar/Instagram and @tanusreeshankar/Instagram

Mother-daughter duo Tanushree Shankar and Sreenanda Shankar have been winning over social media with a graceful dance reel. Dancer Tanushree, and her daughter dancer and actress Sreenanda have been known to post reels of their choreography on social media. They recently posted a video on Instagram, of a piece of choreography set to music by composer Ananda Shankar, Tanushree’s late husband. What makes the performance even more special is the style of dance. The piece is in the Uday-Shankar style of dancing. Globally known late dancer and choreographer Uday Shankar was Ananda Shankar’s father. He was popularly known for creating a style of modern dance that uses techniques from Indian classical and European theatrical forms.

Tanushree and Sreenanda set mother-daughter goals as they move gracefully to the music. This is one reel you shouldn’t miss!

— Jaismita Alexander