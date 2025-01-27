Milind Soman’s new Instagram reel blends fitness with spirituality
The model exercised his core using the ‘gada’
Published 27.01.25, 11:16 AM
Image courtesy: @milindrunning/Instagram
Milind Soman is synonymous with fitness. The actor-model,
who is known to find innovative ways to keep working out fun and fresh,
recently added a spiritual element to his fitness journey.
Soman’s latest Instagram reel features him donning a
traditional dhoti, whilst working out with a gada (mace), which was
traditionally wielded by the Hindu god, Hanuman. Known to be great for core
strength, the mace seems to accentuate his Greek god physique, keeping him in
top shape even at 59! This might just be a sign from the universe for us to
experiment more with our workouts too!
— Vedant Karia
Want to get featured in the Try This Today
section of
?