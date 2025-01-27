move

Milind Soman’s new Instagram reel blends fitness with spirituality

The model exercised his core using the ‘gada’

Image courtesy: @milindrunning/Instagram

Milind Soman is synonymous with fitness. The actor-model, who is known to find innovative ways to keep working out fun and fresh, recently added a spiritual element to his fitness journey.

Soman’s latest Instagram reel features him donning a traditional dhoti, whilst working out with a gada (mace), which was traditionally wielded by the Hindu god, Hanuman. Known to be great for core strength, the mace seems to accentuate his Greek god physique, keeping him in top shape even at 59! This might just be a sign from the universe for us to experiment more with our workouts too!

— Vedant Karia