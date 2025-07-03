eat

Chefs Ishita Rai Dewan and Katherine Lim to bring flavours of mountain to Glenburn

Gormei Mountain Table to showcase cuisine of the Eastern Himalayas paired with Himalayan Gin cocktails

This weekend, experience the flavours of the Eastern Himalayas with Himalayan gin cocktails at Glenburn Penthouse. Gormei chefs Ishita Rai Dewan and Katherine Lim will be serving an eight-course dinner. Chef Ishita will showcase handcrafted smoked mountain pork and mutton, pickles of dalle chillies and bamboo shoots and churpi, soft buckwheat pancakes topped with gundruk salsa, light refreshing Glass Noodle Salad with local monsoon greens and Kalimpong Cheese, and more. Chef Katherine will present rice wine made following a 2000-year-old process. She will take the diners through Yunnan, Tibetan and Sichuan mountain versions of remarkable Hakka Chinese dishes like Roast Crackling Pork, Tofu stuffed with vegetables, Morning Glory with fermented beancurd and the spicy-sweet-savoury Yuxiang eggplant. Get ready to experience the best of mountain cuisine paired with Himalayan Gin cocktails.

Date: July 4 and 5

Pocket pinch: Rs 3,900 per person all inclusive

For reservation, WhatsApp on: +91 7044800150

— Jaismita Alexander