Chefs Ishita Rai Dewan and Katherine Lim to bring flavours of mountain to Glenburn
Gormei Mountain Table to showcase cuisine of the Eastern Himalayas paired with Himalayan Gin cocktails
Published 03.07.25, 03:15 PM
This weekend,
experience the flavours of the Eastern Himalayas with Himalayan gin cocktails
at Glenburn Penthouse. Gormei chefs Ishita Rai Dewan and Katherine Lim will be
serving an eight-course dinner. Chef Ishita will showcase handcrafted smoked
mountain pork and mutton, pickles of dalle chillies and bamboo shoots and
churpi, soft buckwheat pancakes topped with gundruk salsa, light refreshing
Glass Noodle Salad with local monsoon greens and Kalimpong Cheese, and more.
Chef Katherine will present rice wine made following a 2000-year-old process.
She will take the diners through Yunnan, Tibetan and Sichuan mountain versions
of remarkable Hakka Chinese dishes like Roast Crackling Pork, Tofu stuffed with
vegetables, Morning Glory with fermented beancurd and the spicy-sweet-savoury
Yuxiang eggplant. Get ready to experience the best of mountain cuisine paired
with Himalayan Gin cocktails.
Date: July 4 and 5
Pocket pinch: Rs 3,900 per person all inclusive
For reservation,
WhatsApp on: +91 7044800150
— Jaismita
Alexander
