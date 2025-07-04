Witness the rhythm and grace of Seraikela Chhau at KCC this weekend
Published 04.07.25, 03:25 PM
Step into the rhythm and grace of dance this weekend at the Kolkata Centre For Creativity, as the Seraikela Chhau — the poetic masked dance tradition of Jharkhand — brings ancient tales to life through its expressive storytelling and martial elegance.
The two-day festival is taking place on July 4 and 5, at KCC Amphitheatre, 1st floor from 5.30pm to 7.00pm.
Curated to educate and inspire, the two-day festival will offer an immersive look at this ancient dance form through a combination of lecture and live performance.
The festival begins with an introductory session about the dance form through an engaging lecture demonstration by Guru Malay Kumar Sahu, a revered master of the form.
On the second day of the festival (July 5), Guru Sahu’s troupe brings its masked tradition to life with a powerful Seraikela Chhau performance.
Entry for the festival is open to all, with seats available on a first come basis.
Whether you are an art connoisseur or a casual enthusiast, with limited seats to witness Seraikela Chhau art form, this festival is a must-attend.
—My Kolkata Web Desk
