Witness the rhythm and grace of Seraikela Chhau at KCC this weekend

Entry for the two-day festival is open to all, with seats available on a first come basis

Image courtesy: KCC

Step into the rhythm and grace of dance this weekend at the Kolkata Centre For Creativity, as the Seraikela Chhau — the poetic masked dance tradition of Jharkhand — brings ancient tales to life through its expressive storytelling and martial elegance.

The two-day festival is taking place on July 4 and 5, at KCC Amphitheatre, 1st floor from 5.30pm to 7.00pm.

Curated to educate and inspire, the two-day festival will offer an immersive look at this ancient dance form through a combination of lecture and live performance.

The festival begins with an introductory session about the dance form through an engaging lecture demonstration by Guru Malay Kumar Sahu, a revered master of the form.

On the second day of the festival (July 5), Guru Sahu’s troupe brings its masked tradition to life with a powerful Seraikela Chhau performance.

Entry for the festival is open to all, with seats available on a first come basis.

Whether you are an art connoisseur or a casual enthusiast, with limited seats to witness Seraikela Chhau art form, this festival is a must-attend.

—My Kolkata Web Desk